A day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the case to CBI, the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was detained by CBI from his Lucknow residence on Friday. On Thursday, the UP Police had filed two FIRs against BJP MLA on various charges against under the IPC. The case was handed over to CBI after Allahabad High Court questioned UP government that why Sengar hadn’t been arrested even after the FIR had been lodged.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao, has been detained by CBI on Friday. The BJP lawmaker has been picked up for questioning a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the case of rape and death of victim’s father in judicial custody to the CBI. According to a report in a leading daily, the CBI has registered three cases against BJP MLA Sengar. On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had filed two FIRs under Sections 363, 366, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the BJP MLA Sengar. Reports said that BJP MLA’s questioning by CBI is underway.

The Allahabad High Court, which took the suo motu cognisance of the Unnao rape case, is expected to pronounce its order in the case on Friday, April 13. When asked about why MLA had not been arrested even after the FIRs were registered, the UP government replied that they did not have enough time to gather evidence against the BJP MLA. Meanwhile, the CBI, which is on a thorough probe into the matter had questioned Sengar’s family members and his associates. “We ourselves had demanded a CBI inquiry. This morning CBI came & asked us to come to the CBI headquarters as they wanted to talk, ” Prakhar Singh, the relative of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said.

The matter came to light when the victim tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Later the matter took another turn when the father of the victim died in police custody. The family alleged that he was killed by Sengar and his associates.

