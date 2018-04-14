Accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day CBI custody. The BJP MLA is accused in the Unnao rape case and was arrested on Friday late evening by CBI. The session court today ordered to send him to a 7-day CBI custody. Sources have reported that court will hear the remand plea on Monday.

The accused BJP MLA reportedly said that he has full faith in India Judiciary and god and he will get the justice. While on the other side, victim’s sister said that now when the Prime Minister has ordered special probe in the case, they got a new hope for justice.

We support fair investigation. He has been sent to 7-day CBI custody: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's lawyer, #UnnaoRapeCase pic.twitter.com/HVJ7YZl9lc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2018

The CBI on Friday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is the main accused in Unnao Rape Case. The arresting was done after Allahabad High Court ordered to nab him. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court ordered the arrest of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last year. The accused was held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for scrutinising purpose.

Further, Allahabad High Court said it will monitor the probe into the horrific rape case. The accused who has defended himself by saying that it the conspiracy of his opponents, has been charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

3 FIRs have been filed in the rape case, in the first FIR Sengar has been accused in the rape case. the 2nd is in rioting, in which 4 people have been taken into custody. It also included alleged murdering the victim’s father in the judicial custody. The 3rd FIR relates to allegations against the victim’s father, who was later arrested under the Arms Act and jailed by the local cops. The teen from Unnao has accused the BJP UP MLA of raping her in June 2017.

