Unnao road accident: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after the woman, who had accused the BJP MLA of rape in Unnao two year ago, sustained severe injuries in a car-truck collision that took place on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place in Raebareli, in which two women lost their lives while the lawyer of Unnao rape survivor received critical injuries. The FIR has been registered by the victim’s uncle, who accused Sengar of plotting the entire accident from jail. BJP MLA’s brother Manoj Sengar and 8 others have also been named in the case.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim alleged that the accident was aimed to kill her daughter. The two women who lost their lives in the incident were the witness in the rape case. Reports said that the police has suspected an accident after the initial investigation. The investigation also revealed that the truck that rammed into the car had its number plate destroyed with black paint. The police have also arrested the driver and the owner of the vehicle.

FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar & 8 others in connection with Unnao rape case victim’s accident in Raebareli. pic.twitter.com/SyABxMHcHj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

The incident has also drawn flak from the several opposition parties. Attacking at the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao is a new special education bulletin for Indian women. He added that no one is allowed to question a BJP MLA if he was accused of raping.

The case date backs to 2017 in which the woman, who was then 16-years-old, alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her after she visited her while seeking a job. The case made headlines after the woman along with her mother tried to self-immolate her outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Lucknow residence. In a shocking turn of events, the victim’s father was found dead in jail after he was allegedly beaten up Sengar’s brother.

