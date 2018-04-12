Suspicious over Unnao rape case victim's allegations, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday suggested that a narcotics test should be done of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the complainant. He said that the victim has filed a false rape case against a man in the past too, in which the man had to spend six months in jail. He added that even after the CBI probe and FIR, the victim did not sound convincing.

In the wake of the Unnao rape case, BJP MLA Surendra Singh claimed the rape survivor had filed a “false rape case” against a man in the past too. He added that after the case was registered, the man spent six months in jail. He said the truth will be out in the Unnao case when a narcotics test is done of accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the victim-complainant. “Narco test should be done of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the complainant, the truth will be out then. If MLA found guilty punish him, but I have heard this same girl had filed a false rape case against a man some years back, the man had to spend 6 months in jail,” the BJP MLA from Bairia was quoted as saying.

Surendra Singh, however, stated that Sengar, the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bangarmau district in Unnao, should be punished if found guilty. Sengar is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in 2017. On the contrary, the complainant said Sengar should be arrested first as otherwise he will influence the probe. “Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father’s murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) should be arrested as he will influence probe, I now fear for my uncle’s life,” she said.

Narco test should be done of #KuldeepSinghSengar &complainant, truth will be out then. If MLA found guilty punish him, but I have heard this same girl had filed a false rape case against a man some years back,man had to spend 6 months in jail: BJP Bairia MLA Surendra Singh #Unnao pic.twitter.com/HZNaTTutWf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

BJP MLA Singh said he believed that no one can rape a mother of three children. He called it a conspiracy against Kuldeep Sengar. “I am speaking from a psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Sengar). Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge,” he said.

I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him(Kuldeep Sengar).Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge: BJP Bairia MLA Surendra Singh #Unnao pic.twitter.com/NjXCOpOHG4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father's murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA(#KuldeepSinghSengar) should be arrested as he will influence probe, I now fear for my uncle's(father's brother) life: #UnnaoCase victim pic.twitter.com/hPDqxAdWCA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

On April 8, the victim and her family tried to commit suicide in front of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. They alleged that the woman was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Earlier today, UP DGP OP Singh addressing a media briefing session said, “We have interrogated the accused and have also recorded statements of the family members. Nobody is defending, we are all saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who will decide on the arrest.”

