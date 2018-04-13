The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is the main accused in Unnao Rape Case. The arresting was done after Allahabad High Court order.

Earlier today, the Allahabad High Court ordered the arrest of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl last year. The accused was held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for scrutinising purpose on early Friday morning. Further, Allahabad High Court said it will monitor the probe into the horrific rape case. The accused who has defended himself by saying that it the conspiracy of his opponents, has been charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

3 FIRs have been filed in the rape case, in the first FIR Sengar has been accused in the rape case. the 2nd is in rioting, in which 4 people have been taken into custody. It also included alleged murdering the victim’s father in the judicial custody. The 3rd FIR relates to allegations against the victim’s father, who was later arrested under the Arms Act and jailed by the local cops. The teen from Unnao has accused the BJP UP MLA of raping her in June 2017. Advocate General Raghavendra Singh in the court on Thursday told the bench that on August 17, 2017, an application was sent to the Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office, which mentioned allegations of rape against the BJP MLA.

