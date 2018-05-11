Apart from confirming the allegations, reports also suggested that while the victim had constantly named BJP MLA Sengar and other who raped her, the investigating Unnao Police kept Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s named from popping up in the FIR that was filed on June 20.

Coming out as a recent development in the Unnao gangrape case, CBI charged the prime accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar with the rape of a minor girl last year. While probing the Unnao case, the central agency also confirmed the allegations which were levelled by the victim. CBI stated that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped a minor girl at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Makhi village on June 4 last year. The CBI also held his accomplice, Shashi Singh guilty in the case. As per reports, Shashi Singh acted like a guard outside the room where Sengar raped the girl.

The probing central agency also stated that the Unnao Police tried to keep BJP MLA’s name from the FIR and the chargesheet they had filed on June 20. Further disclosing the matter, the CBI said that the victim was raped on June 4. The reports added that the victim was brought to BJP MLA Sengar’s house by Shashi Singh who had lured her with a promise of providing her a job. The agency added that between June 4 and June 10, the victims kept shush as she along with her family were being threatened by the supporters of the MLA.

As per reports, the victim was later abducted by three men on June 11 and was kept in an SUV for almost eight days and was constantly gangraped. The CBI had recorded the victim’s statement before the district magistrate under CrPC Section 164, which can also be taken as evidence in court. Commenting on the delay in the case, a CBI officer told TOI that the matter was earlier being investigated by the Unnao police which delayed the proceedings in case. Accusing Unnao Police, the CBI stated that the police didn’t send the girl for medical examination and also failed to send her clothes for forensic test.

The case was transferred to the CBI after it was alleged that the police was trying to help the accused BJP MLA Sanger. CBI also stated that the UP Police had diluted the complaint that was filed by the victim.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App