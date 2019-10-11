Unnao rape case: The CBI has not charged Kuldeep Sengar of murder in the Unnao rape victim's car crash. On Friday, the CBI filed a charge-sheet but dropped murder charges against Sengar. In the accident, the Unnao rape victim was seriously injured and her two aunts killed.

Unnao rape case: The CBI has dropped murder charges against suspended BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Senagar in the car accident involving Unnao rape victim teenager who was allegedly raped by the former lawmaker. On Friday, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against Sengar and his accomplice for hatching a criminal conspiracy and intimidation. In its charge-sheet, the investigative agency has said that the July 28 accident was caused by negligence.

The rape victim was seriously injured in the accident when a truck rammed into a car she was traveling in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. Her family has alleged that Sengar was behind the car crash. Reports quoting the teenager’s mother said that Sengar’s men were intimidating the family to withdraw the case. She said that the former BJP leader was using a mobile phone in jail and orchestrated the crash from the jail premises.

The CBI has charged truck driver Ashish Kumar under IPS sections incluing causing death by negligence. The accident had taken place when the teenager along with her aunts and the lawyer was visiting her uncle in Rae Bareli Jail. The number of the truck were pained with black ink.

The alleged rape incident took place when the girl had visited Sengar for seeking a job. The rape incident came to limelight only when the victim and her mother tried self-immolation near the residence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In July this year, after the massive public outcry, the BJP had claimed that Sengar was suspended from the party. The expelled BJP leader had been a four-time lawmaker. He was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a 17-year-old girl.

After that, the father of the victim died in police custody with a post-mortem report indicating that he was severely beaten by the cops. The incident had also rocked the Parliament with Congress accusing ruling BJP-led NDA government of shielding the accused.

