The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed charge sheet against accused Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case. The development comes days after the national investigative agency filed charge-sheet against the brother of Kuldeep Singh Segar and 4 other in connection with the killing of Unnao rape victim’s father. The CBI arrested Kuldeep Singh Sengar on April 13 after Allahabad High Court slammed the Yogi-Adityanath-led UP government. In April, the victim girl tried to commit suicide outside the Yogi Adityanath’s house.

