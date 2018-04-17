Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the 4th case in Unnao rape incident on Tuesday. The investigating agency has made Shashi Singh’s son Shubham Singh as an accused in the heinous crime. The accused is a close aide to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's who was sent to 4 days police custody.

On Tuesday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the 4th case in Unnao rape incident. The investigating agency has made Shashi Singh’s son Shubham Singh as an accused in the heinous crime. Sources have reported that Shashi Singh is a close aide to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was sent to 4 days police custody. “Central Bureau of Investigation registered the fourth case and made Shashi Singh’s son Shubham Singh an accused in it. Shashi Singh, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s close aide was sent to 4 days police custody yesterday,” quotes ANI.

Earlier, session court has sent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 7-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. BJP MLA from Unnao is accused in the Unnoa rape case. He was arrested by CBI and sent to 7-day CBI custody. The accused BJP MLA reportedly said that he has full faith in India Judiciary and god and he will get the justice. While on the other side, victim’s sister said that now when the Prime Minister has ordered special probe in the case, they got a new hope for justice.

#UnnaoRapeCase: Central Bureau of Investigation registered fourth case and made Shashi Singh's son Shubham Singh an accused in it. Shashi Singh, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's close aide was sent to 4 days police custody yesterday — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani stalking case: Police files chargesheet against 4 Delhi University students

After such heinous crimes, the outrage hit the streets and hundreds of protesters took out the candle march many states. These protesters demanded death penalty and amendment in law for crime against women and children after the recent Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. People took out candle march protests in many cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Bhopal and across Kerala as public outrage over a spate of rapes and murders of children spiralled in the country.

ALSO READ: Ask questions from PM Modi, CM Yogi as it’s not my government: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

ALSO READ: UK lauds India’s democratic framework, snubs Pakistan-origin lawmaker at House of Lords for raising Kathua rape

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App