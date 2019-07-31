Unna rape survivor car accident: The family of the victim had written to CJI Ranjan Gogoi complaining about death threats from accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's kin who warned them of dire consequences if they didn't withdraw their case.

Amid reports of the rape survivor being put on ventilator support, it was revealed on Tuesday that her kin on July 12 had written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi seeking immediate action against accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and also apprising him of death threats given by accused’s family. The apex court will take up the case fro hearing on Thursday.

With the anger escalating over the allegations that Sengar conspired victim’s accident that occurred on Sunday, the CJI now has asked the Supreme Court registry to submit details of the letter to decide the future course of action in the matter. He has also asked the Secretary-General to review the letter written in Hindi and prepare a note of it for his perusal.

However, he lashed out at the registry on why he was not informed about the letter written by victim’s kin earlier. He also asked why the letter reached the court first and not him.

In a statement, Gogoi said he got to know about the letters only through newspapers and that the top court registry sent him the letter only on Tuesday. CJI added that he was yet to read the letter following which he will review it.

Reports suggest that letter has mentioned several incidents between July 7 and July 8 when Sengar’s close aides allegedly threatened the family to withdraw their complaint or else face repercussions.

The family in the letter wrote that Sengar’s brother Manoj Singh and brother-in-law Shashi Singh had visited their home to threaten them with dire consequences if they didn’t back out.

Victim’s uncle Mahesh Singh who is behind bars allegedly on false charges also claimed that the police pressured the family to withdraw the case or else face dire consequences. He said the police asked them to settle down the issue with the accused if they wished to live.

