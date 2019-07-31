Unna rape survivor car accident: The family of the victim had written to CJI Ranjan Gogoi complaining about death threats from accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's kin who warned them of dire consequences if they didn't withdraw their case.

Amid reports of the rape survivor being put on ventilator it was revealed on Thursday of one of her kins that a letter was also written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi seeking immediate action against the culprit and also apprising him of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar given death threats to the family from inside prison.

With the anger escalating over the allegations that Sengar conspired victim’s accident that occured on Sunday, the CJI now has asked the court registry to submit details of the letter to decide the future course of action of the matter. The CJI has asked the Secretary General to review the letter written in Hindi and prepare a note of it for his perusal.

Reports suggest that letter has mentioned several incidents between July 7 and July 8 when Sengar’s close aides allegedly threatened the family to withdraw their complaint of else face repercussions.

The family in the letter wrote that Sengar’s brother Manoj Singh and brother-in-law Shashi Singh has visited their home to threaten them with dire consequences if they didn’t back out,

