Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey has ordered for the cancellation of license of all the arms & weapons of the expelled and rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged in Sitapur jail. The fresh move comes after the Supreme Court ordered CBI to complete the probe into the accident case in the next seven days.

DM Devendra Kumar Pandey has said during the checking of court records, they have found MLA’s lawyer had filed around 25 applications seeking exemption for his appearance. While taking into consideration the number of exceptions, he has ordered to cancel the license of three arms, He, however, added that the police would start the process to seize all the three weapons.

Earlier, the rape victim and her family had made scores of complaints before the police against the MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The family had alleged that they were threatened by MLA’s associates and family members.

SP Unnao MP Verma has claimed that the allegations made by the family against the accused MLA were not found to be true.

Earlier this week, the car in which the rape victim, her family, and lawyer were traveling was rammed by an overspeeding truck, killing two members and leaving the victim and her lawyer critically injured. The apex court had ordered the CBI could take another week but should not probe extend beyond the fortnight. The court had also ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to rape victim and her lawyer who got critically injured in the accident.

