Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will be produced before Delhi court today. Earlier on Sunday, he was being taken from Sitapur jail to Delhi by a CBI team. Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a prime accused in a case of rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in Unnao rape case, will be produced before a Delhi court today, August 5, 2019. On Sunday, he was being taken to Delhi from Sitapur District Jail by CBI team, reports said. Along with Sengar, his associate Shashi Singh was also moved to Delhi from the Sitapur district jail. The reports said that Sengar and Singh would be present before Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court in connection with Unnao rape case. Calling it a political conspiracy, Sengar demanded a thorough probe into the Unnao rape survivor’s car accident that took place on July 28. In the accident, the victim and her lawyer were critically injured and have been going through treatment at a Lucknow hospital.

Sengar told the reporters outside the Sitapur jail that he would pray to God that Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer recover soon. Earlier on Sunday, the CBI conducted probes at 17 locations in Unnao, Lucknow, Banda and Fatehpur in connection with the Unnao car accident case. The CBI carried out the search operation at the residence of Sengar and others in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court handed over the case to CBI soon after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi took up the letter written by Unnao rape survivor and her family a couple of days before the accident. In the letter, the victim and her kins had alleged life threats by then BJP MLA Sengar and his brother Manoj Singh Sengar. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused by the Unnao victim of raping her in 2017.

