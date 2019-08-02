Supreme Court on Friday offered to transfer the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi for better medical facilities. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Cheif Minister Kamal Nath also appealed to the family to shift to his state citing their security as priority.

After Supreme Court today asked Unnao rape survivor’s family to shift her to Delhi hospital, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also offered medical help to the victim as he appealed to the family to stay in his state and that his government would be giving them protection.

He also asserted that the state government would be ensuring that the woman was given the right medical treatment. He also said the state government would also be responsible for her education.

Kamal Nath also ensured the family that Madhya Pradesh government would be taking care of their daughter like its own and would look after all the arrangments if the case was transferred to Delhi.

Such an announcement has come after the family battled the political hooligans in the state which resulted in the death of the victim’s father in police custody and continuous death threats to the family. Victim’s uncle has also been imprisoned for 10 years by the UP session court in a false case.

The victim met with an accident on Sunday while enroute to her place along with her lawyer and two aunts. Both the victim and her lawyer were left critically injured while her two aunts died on the spot.

बच्ची का हम बेहतर इलाज कराएँगे।उसकी बेहतर शिक्षा से लेकर सम्पूर्ण दायित्व हम निभायेंगे। किसी भी प्रकार की दिक्कत का सामना नहीं होने देंगे।

दिल्ली केस ट्रांसफ़र होने पर आपके दिल्ली आने- जाने की भी पूर्ण व्यवस्था करेंगे।

बच्ची का प्रदेश की बेटी की तरह हम ख़याल रखेंगे।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 2, 2019

After much criticism, the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) given the failure of the state police since last year when accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengarwas arrested in the case.

The investigation from the accident site revealed that the truck that rammed into victim’s car had its number plate painted in black and two women constables allotted for her protection were also off-duty.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App