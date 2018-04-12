The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to hand over the alleged rape of an 18-year-old girl and death of her father to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Addressing the media on Thursday morning, April 12, the UP DGP said he was not defending the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh, but we that he has to hear both sides.

. Nobody is defending, we are all saying is that we have to hear both sides

In the wake of infamous Unnao rape case, in which Kuldeep Singh Sengari, the BJP MLA, from Uttar Pradesh Bangarmau district in Unnao is accused, UP DGP, OP Singh, addressing a media briefing session on Thursday, April 12 said, “We have interrogated the accused and have also recorded statements of the family members. Nobody is defending, we are all saying is that we have to hear both sides. and Now the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the will decide on the arrest.” Meanwhile, Sengar has claimed that the rape charge against him was fake and he was open to any kind of investigation.

The crime came to light after the victim and her family members attempted immolation on April 8 outside the house of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over alleged inaction against Sengar. She also alleged that her 50-year-old father was beaten up by the goons of the MLA on April 3. The Yogi government received much flak from all the quarters over the rape case, and which persuaded him to ask the police to lodge an FIR against the accused MLA.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar visits Lucknow SSP office, claims he’s being framed

#WATCH UP DGP OP Singh addresses BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger as 'Mananiye (honourable)', later clarifies after objection by journalists, 'there is no harm in giving respect to an MLA even if he is an accused, he is not guilty yet' pic.twitter.com/OEVmd4zvXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

Nobody is defending him(#KuldeepSinghSengar), all we are saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now case has been given to CBI, they will decide on arrest: OP Singh,UP DGP #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/8vBYvJdn4x — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

The case has been transferred to CBI: Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/6pWfRmmmVW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

ALSO READ: CBI takes over Unnao rape case, FIR filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

A special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the alleged rape and killing case and submitted its report to the UP DGP office after recording the statements of the victim and her family, though, now the case has been transferred to the CBI. However, the accused has rejected the charges against him saying that it is the conspiracy of his opponents, his brother Atul Singh was taken into custody on Tuesday I connection with the alleged custodial killing.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: SIT visits crime site, Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe next week

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App