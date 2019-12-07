Unnao rape case: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that the accused in the Unnao rape case have a connection with the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. She also accused the state government of not taking steps for the safety of the women.

Unnao rape case: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of shielding the culprits in the Unnao rape case. Priyanka assured the rape victim’s family that she will fight for justice along with them. She made these remarks when she visited Unnao to meet the 23-year-old woman’s family.

The Congress leader came down heavily on the BJP-led state government, claiming the victim’s family was being harassed and the state government failed to provide her security. The East UP general secretary also claimed that the culprits have links with the BJP, asking why they were shielded.

Priyanka went on to say that there was no fear among the criminals in Uttar Pradesh, the most important and populous state ruled by the saffron party. The Congress leader also slammed the UP chief minister, saying there was no place safer place left for women in the state, referring to Adityanath’s statement that there was no place for criminals under his rule.

Her visit came a night after the rape survivor succumbed to his injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She was airlifted to the national capital after several men including the two main accused set her on fire. She was beaten up before setting her ablaze. The attack was carried out when she was out of her house to meet her lawyers.

Her death came on the same day when Telangana Police killed the four accused in the rape-murder of Hyderabad doctor. The police claimed that the culprits were taken to the crime spot to recreate the scene of the crime but they snatched weapons and tried to fled, adding that all the four were killed in the ensued fight.

Their killing was both condoned and condemned by the people across the country, particularly politicians and human rights activists. Those who supported the police action said that their killings might avert the Hyderabad or Unnao type incidents due to fear. While the opponents argued that police were not above law and they should follow it.

