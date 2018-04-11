In another development coming to the Unnai rape case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, including the death of victim's father in custody. The SIT team which is being headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Anand Kumar visited Unnao's Makhi village where the crime had taken place and also visited the tree site where victim's father was tied and beaten up.

The SIT is being headed by Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) Rajiv Krishna, who visited Unnao's Makhi village to being the investigation in the case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Unnao rape case involving a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on Wednesday submitted its first preliminary report. The Investigating team will also be probing the suspicious death of rape victim’s father who had died in custody. The SIT is being headed by Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) Rajiv Krishna, who visited Unnao’s Makhi village to being the investigation in the case. The SIT team visited the crime scene and also the tree where rape victim’s father was tied and beaten.

Meanwhile, according to ThePrint, ADG law and order Anand Kumar, who is heading the SIT said, “It is sheer negligence on part of the police. Though the police earlier maintained that Atul Singh (brother of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar) was not on the spot when the teen’s father was thrashed, we found that the police acted under duress to save him.”

The ADG further said that instead of registering a case against the accused, his name was removed from the FIR and rather an FIR was lodged against victim’s father. According to sources, a few MLAs also went to jail where victim’s father was lodged and beat him up in custody in-front of the jail staff.

ADG Kumar also said that it could be possible that the father was beaten in custody otherwise how did the injuries increase. The ADG further asked that when the doctor saw that he was in bad condition, why then he was discharged by calling the injuries simple in nature. According to reports, the SIT will also be probing the role of jail staff and doctors.

Also Read: Supreme Court tells Centre to grant protection to Karnataka woman, says consent inherent under Hindu Marriage Act

Also, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma seeking a CBI probe in the matter. The Supreme Court will hear the plea next week. In his plea, the advocate has alleged that the father of the minor victim was tortured and killed in police custody at the behest of the “ruling party”.

Meanwhile, in some other development related to Unnao rape case, BJP’s Deepti Bhardwaj on Wednesday said, “No one is greater than Amit Shah in BJP and that’s why I thought I should inform him what has disgraced our party. This is failure of UP government because we fought for women’s respect but risked it just for saving image of an influential person.” In another reaction to the case, BJP Bairia MLA Surendra Singh said, “I am speaking from the psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Sengar). Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge.”

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meanwhile has assured of strict action and said that all those involved in the case will not be spared. CM Adityanath had also mentioned assigning a senior officer to probe the case.

Also Read: Unnao rape accused BJP MLA’s wife says ready for narco-analysis test, wants justice for her husband

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App