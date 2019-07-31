The letter dated July 12 was written by Unnao rape survivor's family alleged that the goons associated with accused suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar constantly threatened them for withdrawing the case. They had also expressed threat and danger to their lives.

A new twist came up in Unnao rape case when rape survivor’s family alleged that they had written a letter to Supreme Court stating that they were constantly threatened by men of the accused suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. The letter dated July 12 written in Hindi signed by the rape survivor’s mother, sister and aunt were also sent to the Allahabad High Court and other authorities of the Uttar Pradesh government. On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor’s family and lawyer were traveling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the two family members dead and rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Secretary-General to explain why the letter (dated July 12) sent by the Unnao rape victim was not placed before the court. Supreme Court has also sought the medical report of the victim.

The main points in the letter dated July 12:

1. The letter reads the July 7 and 8 incidents when Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Manoj Singh and other goons had visited the victim’s home and threatened them with dire consequences if they do not withdraw the case.

2. The survivor’s family wants Uttar Pradesh police to take up her case after constantly harassed by goons and relatives of rape accused Kuldeep Sengar.

3. Earlier, the family was given security owing to the death threats. However, when the case is almost at its climax, the security has been removed by the concerned departments.

4. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had sought a report from the Supreme Court registry asking it to file a reply within a week, after a weeks-long delay in a letter dated July 12 written by Unnao rape victim’s family.

5. CBI has registered a case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar including 10 others accused in Unnao rape survivor’s accident case.

