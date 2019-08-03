Unnao rape case: The rape survivor has been battling in hospital for life while the BJP, on the other hand, suspended its accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and cancelled his license as well. She had met with an accident on Sunday following which her condition has been critical with no major improvement.

Unnao rape shook the country neither when it happened, nor when the rape survivor’s father died in judicial custody last year, it shook the nation and made alarming effect only when the victim met with an accident last month in which her two aunts died while she, along with her lawyer was left critically injured. Now in CCU, the victim is battling for her life as doctors have put her on the ventilator.

Finally, the news channels too are making much-needed noise to subdue accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his kin who have been allegedly threatening the survivor with dire consequences if they didn’t withdraw the case.

Let’s see what happened so far:

2017

Then a teenager, 17-year-old rape survivor went missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Mankhi village after she was allegedly gang-raped by accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his kin. This was followed by a missing complaint being filed by her family members. Subsequently, she was found in Aurraiya and the district police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and Section 366 (kidnapping and forcing a woman for marriage).

2018



Police arrested victim’s father on allegations of illegal acquisition of arms (Arms Act) and he was beaten up to death allegedly by Sengar’s brother Atul. Despite the fact that complaints were filed from both the sides, the police selectively arrested the victim’s father and dragged him into judicial custody.

The survivor attempted self-immolation following which her mother requested the police to register an FIR but to no avail. The victim set herself ablaze near chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s place in Lucknow as she accused the police officials of lack of action against the accused despite the family informing them of continuous death threats from Sengar and his family.

Senior advocate Gopal S. Chaturvedi filed a plea for a court-monitored probe following which the Allahabad High Court approved his letter as public interest litigation. The police then arrested Atul Singh and other gangrape accused.

UP Police also received criticism for shoddy investigation following which it also arrested a woman who allegedly took the rape survivor to Sengar on the day of the incident. The Yogi Adityanath government also reiterated its stance over such heinous crimes and assured strict action, though nothing effective really happened.

2019

Now comes the year 2019 when the victim met with an accident. Had it not been her accident, the case perhaps would have been swinging in oblivion with sudden reminders from her family that rape happened a year ago with no quick action been taken against the accused.

On July 28, a truck rammed into victim’s car which killed her two aunts and left her and the lawyer critically injured. Since the accident, the state-administration suddenly woke up and took all the possible effective measure against the accused.

The latest action against accused Sengar is the cancellation of his membership license by BJP. The media too has made the Unnao rape tragedy its continuous news peg, which certainly paved the way for a fair trial as well as justice for the victims.

Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India also slammed the top court registry on why the letter written by victim’s kin on July 12 never reached him. In the letter, the family had written how Sengar would threaten them from inside prison if they didn’t withdraw the case against him.

