The uncle of Unnao rape victim on Sunday claimed that goons of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar are threatening his villagers to keep quiet. Yesterday, the accused MLA was sent to 7 days custody after authorities produced him in the CBI court. The victim's uncle added that 2 people have gone missing. Massive protests have erupted across the country against the increasing rape incidents.

A day after CBI court in Lucknow sent Unnao rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 7 days custody, the uncle of 16-year-old victim’s girl has claimed that the saffron party lawmaker goons are threatening his villagers to keep silent on the issue. The claims by victim’s uncle come 2 days after the central investigative agency arrested accused MLA of the heinous crime against minor girl reported from Uttar Pradesh.

The victim’s said, ” that two people are missing and some goons of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar are threatening his villagers to keep quiet.” The victim’s uncle added that yesterday, they went there in 2 cars and threatened them to keep quiet or leave the village. The Uttar Pradesh Police have also arrested a woman, who lured the victim girl to the MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar house on the day of the crime. Massive protests have erupted across the country against the increasing rape incidents, especially against minor girls.

ALSO READ: Justice will be delivered to the rape victims, the question is how and when? UK-based Indian students ask PM Modi

The people are outraged over the attitude of authorities shielding the accused men involved in the shameful acts. After the anger over UP Police attitude, the Unnao rape case was handed over to the CBI on April 12. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said that the Central government is pondering over bringing amendments to the existing POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act which will award death penalty to rapists.

The Allahabad High Court also slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police for not taking appropriate action against the accused men. Two days ago, speaking on the recent rape incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no perpetrators will be spared involved in the case. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Unnao rape case.

ALSO READ: BJP holds protest in Bengaluru after Karnataka Congress leader calls Yogi Adityanath ‘dhongi’

ALSO READ: To settle property dispute, mother hires contract killer for Rs 1 lakh to murder son

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App