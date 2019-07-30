Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha urged the Home Ministry to clarify on callous investigation took over by the state police. Meanwhile, Unnao rape victim's uncle Mahesh Singh also held police guilty as he alleged that they asked them to compromise because accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was a powerful lawmaker.

Two days after the accident of Unnao rape victim, the uproar against the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh reached Lok Sabha as opposition alleged callous investigation since the complaint against its lawmaker and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was lodged last year. Congress representative in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said people of India were ashamed due to the rape tragedy in Unnao and added that it was a blot on a society where a minor was raped. Slamming BJP for not doing enough in the case, he urged Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the matter.

In response, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the tragic rape incident should not be politicized as the CBI enquiry was underway and the government was investigating the matter without any bias.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, he was shocked to hear about the rape of a teenager and slammed BJP for taking action only after the victim attempted to immolate herself. Reportedly, the victim also wrote a letter to CJI Rajan Gogoi to take action against those who were making threats. She wrote to the CJI that people came to her house and threatened to take back case or else her family will be put in jail for a fake case.

Another revelation against the MLA was made by victim’s uncle Mahesh Singh who claimed that the police pressured the family to withdraw the case saying they too would lose their jobs if didn’t comply to orders. Reportedly, soon after the matter was reported to Police, the family received death calls from accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar himself who despite being jailed had access to a phone.

The family claimed that they were threatened to withdraw the case by Sengar from inside prison or else face repercussions. This was clearly reflected in Sunday’s accident when the victim along with her two aunts and lawyer was hit by a truck head-on. Unnao villagers and opposition were quick enough to dub the accident as a conspiracy by Sengar’s men.

