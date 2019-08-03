Unnao rape case: Amid conspiracy allegation against accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, when the police lodged FIR against him on various charges including conspiracy, it was validated that it wasn't merely an accident but a murder.

The Unnao Rape victim’s accident brought along possible speculation of a conspiracy with sufficient evidences such as truck’s number plate painted in black, absence of woman constables deployed for protection of the rape survivor, death threats made to victim’s family and most importantly shoddy investigation, all of which suggested the possibility of a conspiracy.

When the police booked accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and nine others under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as hatching conspiracy, attempt to murder and other charges, it was validated that the accident was a planned attack to subdue the victim forever. Though FIR on grounds of several charges including conspiracy was filed only three days after the accident.

Another interesting twist came when a local at the site of the accident claimed that rarely do the accidents happen in that particular area. This person who’s a dhaba (local restaurant) owner said from his experience of 12 years in the area, accidents were not common there. He also claimed that vehicles run with a moderate speed given there was a college nearby, hence overspeeding was not an option.

He added that for the past 12 years, there were not more than 4 to 5 case of accidents. While there was another owner who claimed the possibility of no accident at all.

The rape victim met with an accident on July 28 which left her and the lawyer critically injured. She was also accompanied by her aunts who died on the spot. Meanwhile, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been expelled from party membership and his arms license has also been cancelled.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App