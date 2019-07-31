Unnao rape survivor's accident: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nandkishor Pal aka Nandu Pal has three other brothers - Devendra Kishore Pal, Munna Pal and Dilip Pal - and all of them are in the trucking business. They own 27 trucks amongst themselves.

Unnao rape survivor’s accident: The truck that collided with the Unnao rape victim’s car in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Sunday (July 28, 2019) is owned by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nandkishor Pal aka Nandu Pal’s elder brother Devendra Kishore Pal aka Devendra Pal, reports said. Parliament was briefly suspended on Monday amid Opposition protests over the case after suspicions were raised because the truck’s registration plate was smeared with black paint. Nandkishor Pal is an SP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. His wife Ramashree Pal is also an SP leader.

While Devendra Pal has denied any conspiracy behind the Rae Bareli accident in which the 19-year-old rape victim’s mother and aunt succumbed to injuries, SP leader Nandu Pal has said that the number plates were blackened out to evade the financiers. The SP leader has three other brothers – Devendra Kishore Pal, Munna Pal and Dilip Pal – and all of them are in the trucking business. They own 27 trucks amongst themselves, reports said.

Under mounting pressure, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested truck driver Ashish of Oti village (Fatehpur.) and the owner of the vehicle Devendra Pal. The truck has also been impounded. It is still not clear if Ashish was behind the steering wheel of the truck or another driver has been roped in to accept the crime. Truck driver Ashish had fled the scene after the collision.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the head-on collision between the truck and the Maruti-Suzuki Swift car took place near Gurbakshganj police station around 1 p.m. on Sunday when the heavy vehicle was returning from Rae Bareli to Fatehpur on the wrong side of the road. The victim along with her mother, aunt and lawyer were travelling to Rae Bareli jail from Unnao to meet her uncle, who is serving imprisonment in a separate case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police recorded an FIR naming BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and ten others after the victim’s family and opposition leaders alleged the jailed lawmaker orchestrated the wreck to silence the rape victim forever. Sengar is the prime accused in the 2017 rape case. In April 2018, a case was registered against him under Section 363, 366, 376, 506 and POCSO Act of Indian Penal Code. Sengar along with his brother Atul Singh have been in jail since then.

