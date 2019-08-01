Unnao rape survivor's kin wrote 36 pleas in 15 months seeking protection, govt took no action: Reports: The Unnao rape victim and her family had written over 36 help messages to different authorities in the past 15 months, however, not one of them elicit a response.

Unnao rape survivor’s kin wrote 36 pleas in 15 months seeking protection, govt took no action: The family of Unnao rape survivor had written around 36 letters to several politicians, police officers and top government officials seeking help and protection since April 2018. However, after getting no required response from the authorities, the family of the 19-year-old teen was forced to write to Chief Justice of India (CJI). Reports said that most of the letters written by the family of the rape survivor were pleas for protection to the family against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 4-time MLA and the prime accused in the Unnao rape case.

The woman’s maternal uncle told the Hindustan Times that the police turned down their request to provide them protection or take actions against the BJP MLA’s supporter who had been threatening and harassing them. He added that no one helped them. The family further claimed that they had also moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the same request, however, did not receive any response. The CBI was then probing the rape case.

The family wrote to the CBI in August 2018, alleging that they were receiving death threats from Sengar’s aides. In response, the CBI shifted Sengar from Unnao jail to Sitapur jail.

Another letter was written to Arvind Kumar, home secretary of Uttar Pradesh, on July 12. The letter quoted victim’s mother alleging threat from Sengar’s brother Manoj Singh Sengar. A letter was written to director general police (DGP) OP Singh on July 11, over the alleged threat by Haripal Singh, husband of Sashi Singh, one of the accused in the rape case.

The Supreme Court will today take up the letter written by the teen rape survivor and her family to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi alleging danger to their lives.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App