Delhi’ All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening released a health bulletin to share updates about Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer health, in which, the hospital stated that both the patients’ health is still critical and they continue to be on the life support system.

The 19-year-old rape survivor and her lawyer received serious injuries after their car collided with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli 2 weeks ago.

In cognizance to the matter, the Supreme Court had ordered authorities to airlift both the injureds to New Delhi from Lucknow and were admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS for better treatment.

The Lucknow hospital at that had said the survivor had developed pneumonia and her health was deteriorating.

In the fatal accident, Unnao rape survivor’s aunt, who was also a witness in the rape case, had died. The incident sparked an outrage and it was discussed widely in the country. Opposition had questioned the silence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over thE case in which Minister of his state, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is the main accused.

Family members of the rape survivor have also alleged that the road accident was an attempt to eliminate the 19-year-old girl, lawyer and her family members.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is under police custody and remand, and now the probe has been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

