Unnao rape survivor's car accident: CBI on Wednesday registered a case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's car accident that took place on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Unnao rape survivor’s car accident: CBI has registered a case against the alleged prime accused of the Unnao rape case suspended BJP MLAs Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday, reported the ANI. The case has been registered in connection with the road accident that took place in Raebareli on Sunday afternoon. In the accident, two of Unnao rape survivor’s aunts lost their lives while the 19-year-old victim and her lawyers were critically injured.

Apart from Sengar, the case was also registered against 10 other accused. The CBI has also registered a case against 20 unknown persons under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Earlier on Tuesday, the central government handed over the matter to the CBI. The decision was taken after the recommendation of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Reports in the PTI said that the case has been given to the CBI to investigate conspiracies and abetment into the accident. Meanwhile, the condition of Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer was stable, the doctors said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Unnao rape case survivor had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India around two weeks before the road accident, in which she has claimed that she and her family were facing danger threats.

Earlier on Monday, the victim’s uncle had also filed an FIR against Sengar, his brother Manoj Sengar and 8 others alleging that the BJP MLA had orchestrated the accident from the jail. The teenager has accused the BJP MLA of rape when she went to him to get a job in 2017.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App