Unnao rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh to be shifted to Delhi's Tihar jail from Rae Bareli: A Supreme Court bench had asked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to respond on Friday whether the survivor's uncle, convicted in an attempt to murder case needed to be shifted to Tihar jail.

Unnao rape victim accident: The Supreme Court Thursday transferred all cases related to the matter from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for her, the family and their lawyer.

Unnao rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh to be shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail from Rae Bareli: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered immediate transfer of Unnao rape survivor’s maternal uncle Mahesh Singh, who is currently lodged in Rae Bareli jail, to Delhi’s Tihar jail due to security reasons, reports said. The move comes after the family members of Mahesh Singh expressed concern over his safety at the jail in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, a Supreme Court bench had asked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to respond on Friday whether the survivor’s uncle, convicted in an attempt to murder case needed to be shifted to Tihar jail.

The top court also said the rape survivor’s family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS in Delhi from the Lucknow hospital where she is undergoing treatment following a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district. Mahesh Singh has been in jail for his involvement in a nearly two-decade-old case for beating suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother. He was convicted in an attempt to murder case and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. Singh faces 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, loot, theft, forgery since 1999, reports said. Apart from that several other cases are also pending in his name.

On July 30, the Allahabad High Court had granted one-day parole to Mahesh Singh to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident on Sunday. As per the direction of the Lucknow bench of the high court, Rae Bareli jail superintendent and district authorities brought Singh to attend the cremation at Gangaghat amid tight security. Singh accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar hatched a conspiracy to kill his family and said he has all the evidence against Sengar.

The Unnao rape victim’s case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018 when she tried to set herself ablaze outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. The family of the girl had alleged that four-time MLA Sengar had raped her at his residence in 2017.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered to transfer all five cases related to Unnao rape incident out of Uttar Pradesh to a competent court in Delhi. CJI Ranjan Gogoi also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ask the CBI to investigate the accident of Unnao rape survivor and others in 7 days.

Hailing the Supreme Court direction on Unnao victim case, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said the landmark order of the apex court will enhance the faith of people in the judiciary and will serve as a lesson to those who make a mockery of the law.

