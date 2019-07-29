Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to slam Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after the Unnao rape survivor and her family met with an accident on Sunday. She questioned Yogi Adityanath for not doing enough in the case since the arrest of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was made last year.

After the Unnao rape victim and her family met with an accident on Sunday, Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Yogi Adityanath-led government for not doing enough in the rape case.

She asked the UP chief minister about the progress in the case and attacked BJP for not expelling accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. She also doubted if justice could be expected from the UP government in the present circumstances.

The Congress leader also questioned why there was a lapse in the security cover provided to the Unnao rape survivor after the accident landed her in the hospital while killing two of her relatives. Claiming conspiracy behind the accident, Priyanka said a gunner and two women constables who had been assigned to the survivor and her family were not present when the accident occurred.

#Unnao बलात्कार पीड़िता के साथ सड़कदुर्घटना का हादसा चौंकाने वाला है। इस केस में चल रही CBI जाँच कहाँ तक पहुँची? आरोपी विधायक अभी तक भाजपा में क्यों हैं? पीड़िता और गवाहों की सुरक्षा में ढिलाई क्यों? इन सवालों के जवाब बिना क्या भाजपा सरकार से न्याय की कोई उम्मीद की जा सकती है? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

The accident took place on Sunday when the victim and her family were hit by an over-speeding car in Rae Bareli killing her family members and leaving her and the lawyer critically injured.

The accused, Kuldeep Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year though no substantial development has happened in the case with opposition questioning the state government for its callous handling of the case.

उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता के कार की रायबरेली में कल ट्रक से टक्क्र प्रथम दृष्टया उसे जान से मारने का षडयंत्र लगता है जिसमें उसकी चाची व मौसी की मौत हो गई तथा वह स्वंय व उसके वकील गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट को इसका संझान लेकर दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करनी चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 29, 2019

When many are sensing conspiracy behind the accident, Uttar Pradesh DGP has ruled out any such possibility. Many in the opposition including Priyanka Gandhi has hinted at the possibility fo conspiracy to dilute CBI investigation against the accused.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has also urged the state government to order immediate investigation led by the CBI and asked the Supreme Court to take strict action against the accused.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App