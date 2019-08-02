Unnao rape victim accident case: The Supreme Court had ordered Uttar Pradesh government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to rape victim and her lawyer who got critically injured in the accident. It had ordered the CBI to complete its probe into the accident case in the next seven days.

Two additional teams have been appointed to help the 12-member team headed by SP Raghvendra Vatsa in the Unnao rape victim accident. The CBI team on Thursday arrived at the site to probe into the accident. Reports said the two teams will work as per the directions of Vatsa and help the already appointed team in the probe. The Supreme Court had ordered the CBI to complete its probe into the accident case in the next seven days.

On Thursday, during the visit to the accident site, CBI checked the speedometer of both the vehicles and had said the truck was moving at a fast speed at the time of the collision. It had also sought the interrogation both driver and cleaner of the truck.

The CBI had also recorded the statements of two shopkeepers who are eyewitnesses in the case. CBI had also slated to interrogate the jailed MLA Kuldeep Sengar and nine other accused in the case.

The apex court had said the CBI could take another week but should not probe extend beyond the fortnight. The court had also ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to rape victim and her lawyer who got critically injured in the accident.

The court had also ordered the UP government to provide security to the girl and her family. Besides this, the court had also transferred 5 cases of crimes committed against the Unnao rape survivor and her family from a CBI court in Lucknow to its counterpart in the national capital.

