Unnao rape victim accident case LIVE updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted the probe report in Unnao rape-car case before the CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday. It has also been reported that the apex court is likely to transfer 4 cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Unnao rape victim accident case LIVE updates: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint-Director Sampant Meena on Thursday reached the Supreme Court and submitted the probe report in the Unnao rape-accident case. A team of CBI officers will brief Cheif Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi about the investigation, a report said. The move comes a day after the CJI decided to take up the letter sent by the Unnao rape case survivor and her family to the court. Earlier in the morning, the Supreme Court also hinted at the possibility that it would transfer four cases linked to the Unnao rape case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

While taking up the letter written by Unnao car accident survivor and family, a bench headed by Cheif Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi ordered a responsible CBI officer to appear in the court at 12 noon and sought the information from the bureau regarding the investigation in the case till date. The three-Judge bench also asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to interact with CBI Director regarding the rape and road accident. The Court added that if required, the Solicitor General could have a chamber hearing into the case.

The apex court also denied a request of the centre’s lawyer to extend the case till Friday, as the officers investigating the matter were out of Delhi. The 19-year-old victim and her family had written to the court on July 12, seeking protection from the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates.

