Unnao rape victim accident case LIVE updates: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint-Director Sampant Meena on Thursday reached the Supreme Court and submitted the probe report in the Unnao rape-accident case. A team of CBI officers will brief Cheif Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi about the investigation, a report said. The move comes a day after the CJI decided to take up the letter sent by the Unnao rape case survivor and her family to the court. Earlier in the morning, the Supreme Court also hinted at the possibility that it would transfer four cases linked to the Unnao rape case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
While taking up the letter written by Unnao car accident survivor and family, a bench headed by Cheif Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi ordered a responsible CBI officer to appear in the court at 12 noon and sought the information from the bureau regarding the investigation in the case till date. The three-Judge bench also asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to interact with CBI Director regarding the rape and road accident. The Court added that if required, the Solicitor General could have a chamber hearing into the case.
The apex court also denied a request of the centre’s lawyer to extend the case till Friday, as the officers investigating the matter were out of Delhi. The 19-year-old victim and her family had written to the court on July 12, seeking protection from the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates.
Here are the Unnao rape victim accident case LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Supreme Court orders to transfer all 5 cases to Delhi
The Supreme Court Bench reassembles to pronounce its order in the Unnao rape victim's accident case. Here is what the apex court said:
- All five cases related to Unnao rape victims accident will be transferred to Delhi
- Directs the CBI to complete the probe into the accident case in 7 days
- Asks investigative agencies to complete the probe in all cases in 45 days
- Amicus curiae demand security for rape survivor's mother
Unnao rape victim, her lawyer's condition critical: King George Medical University
A spokesperson of the King George Medical University (KGMU) hospital, Lucknow, said on Thursday the rape victim and her lawyer's condition is critical and they have been put on ventilator support. Their health condition was stable on Wednesday but deteriorated on Thursday...A team of experts are monitoring their treatment at the KGMU, he added. Hearing the case, CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning said doctors are best judges and they should decide regarding the transfer of the victim to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for further treatment.
Uttar Pradesh government suspends three police personnel
The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended three police personnel - including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor today. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also ordered during the hearing that it will grant compensation to the rape survivor and her family, and directed the state to pay compensation.
SC tells CBI to complete probe into accident in 7 days
Supreme Court tells the CBI to complete the probe into the Unnao survivor's car accident within 7 days that is till July 29. However, the CBI has asked for a month to conclude the investigation. Apart from that, the court will also pass order on transfer of all Unnao rape-related cases outside Uttar Pradesh at 2 pm today.
BJP expels MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar from the party after a massive outcry. The move came after opposition parties, including the Congress, AIMIM and others, attacked the BJP in the Lok Sabha over the death of the rape victim’s mother, aunt in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday (July 28, 2019). An FIR was registered against Sengar, his brother and eight others in connection with Unnao rape case victim’s accident in Raebareli. Speaking on the development, Unnao rape survivor’s sister told reporters that they are satisfied with the SC order. However, their only demand is that their uncle should be released at the earliest, and Kuldeep Sengar must be given the death sentence, she added.