Unnao rape victim accident case: The Supreme Court on Friday put a hold on its order to shift Unnao rape survivor to AIIMS in Delhi. The apex court took the decision after the family of the victim urged to continue her treatment in Lucknow as she was unconscious. Meanwhile, the court also ordered to shift the survivor’s uncle, jailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, be moved to Tihar jail as soon as possible. The court’s move has come a day after it transferred all the five cases related to the matter to Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the victim and her lawyer within 24 hours. On July 28, the Unnao rape victim lost two of her aunts while she along with her lawyer sustained severe injuries in a car accident.

The doctors at the King George Medical College at Lucknow informed that the condition of the victim is critical and she is still on ventilator support. The doctors had taken her off the ventilator for a brief period of time. Apart from that, she has reportedly suffered fractures in right jaw, right collar bone, the right side of the chest, right elbow, sacrum bone in the pelvis area and right thigh bone.

The doctors also claimed that no active bleeding was diagnosed although the victim lost 1.5 litres of blood on the day of the accident. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court provided central security to the victim and her lawyer yesterday.

Both the rape and accident case have been handled by the CBI now. The court has given CBI 7 days to probe the accident case and 45 days to investigate the entire case.

