Unnao rape survivor accident case: The 19-year-old rape survivor has suffered grievous leg injuries. A CT scan was conducted on the girl which showed no sign of head injury. Currently, she is unconscious and has been put on ventilator support and a team of doctors are monitoring her round-the-clock at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital, reports said. Earlier, senior advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter, had told the Supreme Court that the girl’s family wanted her to be treated at the Lucknow hospital for the time being. Dr Sandeep Tiwari, In-charge, KGMU’s Trauma Centre told reporters the rape survivor’s condition is stable, but she is on ventilator support. Doctors took off the ventilator for a short span of time on Thursday.

So far as the victim’s health condition is concerned, head injury can’t be ruled out because diffuse brain injury often eludes CT scan. This could be dangerous, doctors said. Reports said the girl has suffered fractures on her right jaw, right collar bone, the right side of chest (ribs), right elbow, sacrum bone in the pelvis area, the right thigh bone (femur). Though doctors at the KGMU didn’t find any sign of active bleeding, she lost 1.5 litres of blood due to femur fracture on the day of the accident. A tracheotomy was conducted on the girl for direct passage to the windpipe. Tracheotomy or tracheostomy is a surgical procedure which consists of making a cut on the anterior aspect (front) of the neck and opening a direct airway through a cut in the trachea (windpipe) to relieve an obstruction to breathing.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the decision to airlift the rape survivor to Delhi as her mother told the top court that she is too critical. The apex court had also asked the UP government to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to the survivor. The family also expressed its desire that she should be treated in Lucknow itself.

On July 28, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing her aunt and mother on the spot and leaving her and the advocate seriously injured. Her family members had alleged that suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, raped the girl at his residence in 2017.

