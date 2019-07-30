Unnao rape victim's uncle Mahesh Singh has alleged that the police was equally involved in the crime as they feared to lose their jobs. He alleged when the family informed about the threat calls from inside prison, the police asked them to compromise because accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was a powerful lawmaker.

The Unnao rape case certainly jittered the country last year and since then there hasn’t been much progress in the case especially when it comes to the conviction of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The tragic episode has once again made headlines after victim along with relatives and her lawyer met with an accident apparently in a conspiracy hatched by accused’s family. The accident killed the victim’s two aunts while she herself along with the lawyer is in ventilator and their condition is critical.

Sources suggest that the victim perhaps won’t survive for long given her critical condition. And in yet another revelation, it has been learnt that Sengar would make regular phone threat calls from inside prison to the victim’s family so that they withdrew their case. Unnao teenager was raped a year ago and since then the case has been pending with no substantial development which underlined deliberate police negligence.

Soon after the Sunday accident, which resulted in social media uproar and opposition backlash the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday given the fact that Uttar Pradesh police failed the victim.

As far as Sengar’s phone calls are concerned, victim’s uncle Mahesh Singh alleged that they received calls from him who continually pressurised them to change their statements if they wished to live.

Another accusation by Singh has been against the police claiming that the family was pressurised from police as well as they told them that Sengar was a lawmaker and hence they should settle the matter with him because they feared to lose their jobs.

