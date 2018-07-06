A video of three men molesting a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has gone viral on social media. In the video, three men who are not even bothered about hiding their faces can be seen molesting and abusing a woman in a secluded area. The police have arrested two men and a search operation to nab the other accused is underway.

It seems like the recent Unnao rape case taught nothing to the criminals as a video of three unidentified men molesting a woman in the same area has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Apparently, the video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in which the woman is pleading, begging and asking the three molesters to spare her, but her screams don’t seem to affect these three men and a fourth one who is busy shooting the entire incident. Reports said that the woman was abducted from her home in village Gangaghat by the group of men. These men are so fearless that they are not bothered about the fact that faces are not hidden in the video.

In the video, the men first kidnap the woman from her home, drag her to a forest and then molest her in a secluded area. The woman can be heard screaming for help and shouting “bhaiya aisa kaam mat karo (Brother, please don’t do this)” while the group of men threaten to beat her and use offensive language. While one of them says he will beat her with slippers, other one shouts that they will make the video viral.

After taking the cognisance of the matter, the Gangaghat police have arrested two men while the search for two others is underway. The police have been trying to locate the source of the video and claimed that a strict action will be taken against the accused.

Well, it is not the first time that Unnao has been making headlines over such incidents. From last a couple of months, Unnao has been making headlines over several rape cases. In April, a 16-year-old woman accused BJP lawmaker, Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. After getting failed for nine months to register an FIR against him, the woman also tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow.

