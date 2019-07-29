Unnao woman who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape injured in road accident, mother, aunt killed, family calls it murder: The Unnao woman, who had accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was critically injured in a road accident while her mother and aunt died after a truck collided with a car they were traveling in. The accident occurred when she along with her mother, aunt, and lawyer Mahendra Singh was traveling to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Singh also suffered serious injuries.

Unnao woman who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape injured in road accident, mother, aunt killed, family calls it murder: The Unnao woman, who had levelled rape allegations against BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, was critically injured in a road accident after a truck collided with a car she was traveling in. The mishap occurred when she along with her mother, aunt, and lawyer Mahendra Singh was traveling to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Her mother and aunt died in the accident while the woman and the lawyer were shifted to a specialty hospital in Lucknow for treatment.

The mishap happened in the afternoon on Sunday when the family was going to meet their uncle Mahesh Singh who is lodged in district jail in Rae Bareli. He is serving a lifer. Reports said that the truck that rammed into their car had its number wiped from number plates. The driver and the owner of the load-carrying vehicle have been arrested.

Unnao rape case: Victim and 2 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in, collided with a truck in Raebareli. More details waited. pic.twitter.com/n26TGoxpcK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

In 2017, the woman had alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her after visiting his residence to seek a job. The case came to the limelight after the woman along with her mother attempted self-immolation outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The case took a turn when the woman’s father died after he was allegedly beaten by Sengar’s brother.

The BJP MLA and his brother were arrested. The family of the victim has suspected a foul-play, alleging the accident was a conspiracy to eliminate the witness. The woman’s victim has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged murder. reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App