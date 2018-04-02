A class 11 girl in Pillukhera town in Haryana ended her life with her father's revolver. She was depressed for not becoming a topper in her class. However, her parents revealed that she did not secure less marks. Her dead body was found in the bathroom.

Unhappy with her marks, a girl studying in the 11th standard shot herself to death with her father’s licensed revolver at her residence in Jind, Pillukhera town in the state of Haryana. It has been learned that the deceased girl identified as Anjali Kumari, was the daughter of village sarpanch Vedpal Singh, who studied at Indus Public School run by the state’s finance minister Captain Abhimanyu. According to reports, the girl had shot herself when her father had left the house to go to the market.

Moreover, reports say that the girl got her result last Saturday on March 31 and was upset for not securing the marks required to become the topper of the class. According to investigation officer Raj Kumar, Anjali’s parents has revealed that she did not score less marks, however, could not come 1st as she had expected, which made her upset. As per reports, no suicide note has been found at the site of the incident. The incident came to light when Anjali’s father found her dead in the toilet, with the revolver next to her, as per police reports.

Meanwhile, Anjali, who was the eldest of all her siblings has been found dead with a gunshot mark on her head. The police have filed a case and her body has been handed over to the family after postmortem. Also, a similar incident took place a few weeks back, a class 9 student committed suicide by hanging herself inside her room in East Delhi after she allegedly failed in her examination. She was later found by her parents, who blamed her school teachers for putting undue pressure on her.

