UNSC allows 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account, reports said on Thursday. Pakistan had requested the UNSC to allow the release of monthly expenses for terrorist Hafiz Saeed and the committee allowed the request. In a letter to the UNSC 1267 committee, Pakistan had requested that Hafiz Saeed is the sole supporter of a family of four members and he is responsible for their food, clothing, shelter and other expenses and that’s why he should be allowed access to his bank account.

Saeed had also planned to move the court to retrieve the assets of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its subsidiary Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) after Pakistan’s Supreme Court allowed the two organizations to continue their activities in the country.

In 2018, the government of Pakistan had frozen all bank accounts of JuD and FIF and stopped them from collecting funds. It had blocked Hafiz Saeed’s bank account under compliance with UNSC resolution 1267 requesting an asset freeze exemption to access to frozen funds in the amount of Pakistani rupees 011,50,000 to cover the necessary basic living expenses for himself and his family, the ANI reported.

Pakistan government had also seized over around 184 buildings including schools, hospitals, and dispensaries belonging to the JuD and FIF after the promulgation of the presidential ordinance. But the JuD and FIF were free to continue their work after a two-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected a plea filed by the government of Pakistan against an interim order of the Lahore High Court on April 5 which had allowed the two groups to work as usual.

The JuD, the front organization for the LeT, is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008 and he was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November 2018. In June 2014, The US Department of the Treasury had declared JuD as a foreign terrorist organization and designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

