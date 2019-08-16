After the UNSC closed-door meeting today, Indian Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin addressed a press conference and said abolishment of Article 370 is entirely an internal matter of India. He added that the restrictions will be removed gradually in Kashmir.

After the United National Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting on Friday, Indian Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin addressed the media and said India has already cleared its stand and would remain on it that reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and abolishment of Article 370 is totally an internal matter of India. The meeting was called after Pakistan’s ally China had requested a closed consultation on the issue. China had Pakistan’s words in his mouth and was claiming the Kashmir is an international issue, while Russia and UK supported India and made it clear that there is no point of discussion as Kashmir is an integral part of India and it’s there internal matter.

Syed Akbaruddin who is also a permanent member to the United Nations Security Council said the change is internal to India. The decision hasn’t changed India’s external orientation.

The outcome of the UNSC meeting will not affect India in any manner as it’s not a formal pronouncement and consultations are informal. 5 permanent members and 10 non-permanent members attended the closed-door meeting. Both India and Pakistan were not present at the meeting.

Praising the Indian government, he added, prevention is always better than cure. The measures and restriction which were imposed were preventive in nature. The government’s efforts gave 100% result as there was not even one casualty reported.

Slamming Pakistan, Indian ambassador said Islamabad should stop terror and start talks. Pakistan was only trying to project an alarmist approach by interfering into India’s internal matter, which is far away from the ground reality. He added that Pakistan is promoting violence and terror activities in the name of jihad in India.

