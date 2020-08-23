On Sunday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to unshackle political caging/chaining of police and administration.

Dhankar tweeted that he urges Chief Minister to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and administration, Law and order alarming-with reports of the free run to illegal ‘bomb-making’. He added that it is unfortunate that Police and administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock the door of opposition. He further said that public servants are not political workers, and if they behave like one, then it is against the democratic value of the Indian constitution.

Dhankar said that it was a staggering blow to ‘rule of law’ and democracy, the menacing stance of police and administration would generate consequences, politically committed police and administration-death knell of democracy. He added that public servants are not political workers.

Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION @MamataOfficial Law and order alarming-with reports of free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police & administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock door of opposition.(1/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 23, 2020

The Governor added that in West Bengal the unlawful conduct of bureaucracy is an open secret, and the essence of democracy is being shredded in the state.”Never thought IAS /IPS could so capitulate and be in ‘crawl’ unlawful mode-blatantly unmindful of conduct rules. Their actions are OPEN SECRET. Democratic essence shredded. Why be a party to this and crucify democratic values!”

Earlier on August 22, Dhankar raised questions on the team that was investigating the pandemic purchase scam and accused them of covering up the “massive irregularities” in the matter.

He said, “PANDEMIC PURCHASE SCAM COVER-UP- GETTING MURKIER What kind of probe it is! Post facto ratification of massive irregularities by subordinates would be SHAM. IRONICAL-Those who need to b investigated is probing to report to those who need to be accountable!”

