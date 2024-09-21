UP: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car

A horrifying incident has come to light in Mathura, where a 13-year-old Dalit girl was abducted, drugged, and gang-raped by three youths on Thursday.

A horrifying incident has come to light in Mathura, where a 13-year-old Dalit girl was abducted, drugged, and gang-raped by three youths on Thursday, as reported by the TOI.

The incident unfolded when the girl went to a local grocery store and was offered a bottle of water by a stranger. Unbeknownst to her, the water was laced with an intoxicating substance. After consuming the water, she began to feel dizzy and was then forced into a moving van by the three men.

The perpetrators took turns to rape the semi-conscious girl inside the van as it sped away to a secluded area. After the horrific ordeal, they abandoned the girl under a flyover and fled the scene, according to the TOI.

When the girl regained consciousness, she managed to return home and inform her parents about the harrowing experience. Her parents immediately took her to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the rape.

Following the medical confirmation, the girl’s father filed a complaint with the police. The authorities have registered a case against the three accused under various charges, including abduction, gang rape, and violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While two of the accused have been identified, all three remain at large and are being actively sought by the police.

