There have been several reports of men looting people of money or some ornaments, however, recently around 25 men carrying weapons held a dairy owner hostage in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh and took away his 18 buffaloes. As per reports, the accused men barged into a dairy owner’s shop and later held him and his son hostage at gunpoint. Reports suggest that the shocking incident took place in Ratangiri village in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The dairy owner was later identified as Naresh Kumar.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that around 25 men armed with weapons held the owner and his son at gunpoint and took away his 18 buffaloes worth Rs 20 lakh. The accused men who brought two vehicles to fit the buffaloes also snatched away Naresh’s mobile phones and took away his bike. After the matter was highlighted, several people reached the nearby police station and staged protests by blocking the roads.

Later, the people called back their protests after an assurance was given by the senior police officers. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the police have registered a case. As per reports, the police have formed special teams to nab the unidentified men who stole 18 buffaloes from the dairy owner. According to a report by PTI, the armed men had already hatched the plan to rob the dairy owner. Reports suggest that after the goons entered his dairy, they held his son, Mohit, hostage.

The following incident surfaces just a few days after the mob had thrashed two men under the suspicion of stealing cows in Subhash Nagar area of Mughalsarai. Commenting on the matter, the investigating UP Police officer said that the locals caught hold of the men who had stoled a cow and calf. He added that a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

