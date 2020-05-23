In more than 1,018 Shramik Special trains, 13,54,000 have returned to Uttar Pradesh amid coronavirus lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday informed that around 13,54,000 people in more than 1,018 Shramik Special trains have returned to the state amid coronavirus lockdown.

“Around 13,54,000 people in more than 1,018 Shramik Special trains have returned to Uttar Pradesh from different states,” said Awanish Awasthi.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that the number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,332 in Uttar Pradesh.

3,335 people have recovered from the disease while 152 deaths have been reported to date in the state.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and stated that they have “suspended 35 of the 38 labour-related laws”. He said that this is “injustice to labourers.”

Addressing an online public meeting, Owaisi said, “In our country, there are 19 crore 50 lakh labourers. They constitute 49 per cent of the workforce working in small industries. No financial support to them. Uttar Pradesh government has suspended 35 of the 38 labour related laws. Payment of Wages Act, 1936 has gone. No ventilation, toilets and break to workers on field.”

He added, “Payment of wages act has been removed stating no business. This is injustice to the labourers, are they not humans? The labourers cannot be removed unless a hearing is done, and salaries are given, but lockdown is a good opportunity where they are removed. All this is wrong.”

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till May 31.

