In a shocking development in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, newly elected UP Bar Council President Darvesh Yadav has been shot dead by her colleague this evening in the Agar Civil Court

Newly elected President of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav has been shot dead in the Agra Civil Court two days after she was elected for the post. She was the first woman president of UP Bar Council.

An eye witness said advocate Manish Sharma fired three bullets at Yadav then fired a shot at himself as well. The Oudh Bar Association has now called for a meeting in the aftermath of the shocking murder.

Condemning the attack, the association resolved to abstain from work tomorrow as a mark of tribute to Yadav. It has also sought a special enquiry in the case by the State Government.

In another shocking development, the state of Uttar Pradesh doesn’t seem to get away from controversies anytime soon. The state has been in the headline since last week after the UP police made an arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia for sharing a video allegedly defaming chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered immediate release of Prashant. This was followed by the arrest of another journalist who was brutally beaten up and urinated upon by Government Railway Police (GRP) while covering the derailment of a train in Shamli, Western Uttar Pradesh. The current state of affairs in UP suggest encroachment on right to life.

(More to be updated on the story)

