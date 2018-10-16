A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped and choked to death in Gujarat's Surat by a neighbour. The police on Tuesday said that the girl was reported missing a couple of days ago, and her body was found wrapped in a polythene bag on Monday evening, October 15.

It seems that the situation in Gujarat is about to get worst as a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped and choked to death in Gujarat’s Surat by a neighbour. The police on Tuesday said that the girl was reported missing a couple of days ago, and her body was found wrapped in a polythene bag on Monday evening, October 15. The incident surfaced a few days after a worker from Bihar was arrested for raping a 14-month-old girl in Himmatnagar district, which led to violence against migrant workers in some areas of the state.

According to the police, the suspect is identified as Anil Yadav, a youth in his early 20s from Bihar. He has been absconding since Saturday night and used to live on the ground floor of the same building where the victim used to live with her parents. While going through the CCTV footage, the police found that the girl had not gone outside of the society gate, which gave them a clue that the crime has happened inside the premises. The police initiated their investigation within the premises and later found the dead body in Yadav’s house.

A police team has already left for Bihar to nab the accused. On the other hand, the girl’s family has refused to accept the dead body of the girl until the suspect is apprehended. Like the earlier case, the matter has fumed the entire community who have been sitting on a protest outside the Simer Hospital demanding strict actions against the suspect.

Earlier in the month, the rape of a 14-month-old girl led to a huge fury against the migrant workers in Gujarat. Several labourers left the state following the death threats and violence that was reported from several parts of the states. The incident also resulted in a huge political vendetta where the BJP and the Congress were seen blaming each other for the migrant’s exodus.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More