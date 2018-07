Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who is no stranger to controversy, on Saturday said that even Lord Ram can't stop rising rape incidents. The BJP MLA earlier compared the government officials with prostitutes.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who is no stranger to controversy, on Saturday said that even Lord Ram can’t stop rising rape incidents. When asked about the rising crime against women in the state and country, the BJP leader said that the constitution of government can’t stop such incidents but these can only be controlled by inculcating good character among men, women and children.

