UP BJP MLA Yogesh Verma shot at during Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district. The incident happened due to some arguments at the party office. According to the reports Verma is out of danger.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was shot at during the Holi celebration at the party office in Lakhimpur. According to the reports, Yogesh sustained bullet wounds on his leg. He is being treated at the nearby hospital. The investigation is going on into the firing incident. DM Lakhimpur District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said that Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at.

S Singh, DM Lakhimpur Kheri: Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at. He is out of danger. He is in a state of shock and unable to give a statement right now. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/xb0nDRrdFg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2019

District Magistrate Singh said that Lakhimpur MLA is out of danger. BJP MLA Yogesh Verma is in the state of trauma and unable to give a statement right now. During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Verma defeated Utkarsh Verma candidate of Samajwadi Party with a margin of 37,748 votes. Soon after the incident, DM Singh has suspended the personal security officers of the BJP MLA Yogesh Verma. The capital state Lucknow is about 120 Kms from Lakhimpur district. The

