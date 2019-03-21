Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was shot at during the Holi celebration at the party office in Lakhimpur. According to the reports, Yogesh sustained bullet wounds on his leg. He is being treated at the nearby hospital. The investigation is going on into the firing incident. DM Lakhimpur District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said that Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at.
District Magistrate Singh said that Lakhimpur MLA is out of danger. BJP MLA Yogesh Verma is in the state of trauma and unable to give a statement right now. During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Verma defeated Utkarsh Verma candidate of Samajwadi Party with a margin of 37,748 votes. Soon after the incident, DM Singh has suspended the personal security officers of the BJP MLA Yogesh Verma. The capital state Lucknow is about 120 Kms from Lakhimpur district. The
