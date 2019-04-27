UP Board result 2019 today @upresults.nic: The result will be out by 12:30 pm today on the official website i.e. upresults.nic.in. Other than the official website, students can check result via SMS also by sending their details to 56263.

UP Board result 2019 today@upresults.nic: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring class 10th 12th result today i.e. April 27, 2019, Friday on its official website upresults.nic.in at about 12:30 noon. Students should note that the results won’t be available on upresults.up.nic.in. Besides the official one, the candidates can also download their result on upmsp.edu.in.

Over 50 lakh students are expected to check their results today. The UPMSP had officially announced the result declaration date on April 25, 2019. The board will be releasing results for both high school and intermediate classes simultaneously at 12:30 pm. Students are advised to be ready with their admit card beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

UP Board result 2019 today@upresults.nic: Steps to check UP Board class 12 Result 2019

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.inor upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads result

Step 3. A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4. Enter the required credentials like name and registration number.

Step 5. UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Save, download and take a print-out for future reference.

UP Board result 2019 today@upresults.nic: Here’s how to check via SMS

SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

A total of 31,95,603 students registered this year while a total of 36 lakh are awaiting their Class 10 result. Last year there were 29.81 lakh candidates who sat for the exam and the results last year were declared on April 29, 2019. Interestingly, due to strict measures taken to curb malpractices at exam centres, as many as 6.5 lakh examinees quit the examination while 403 were caught using unfair means.

Last year, 72,43% students cleared the exam out of which the pass percentage of boys was 67.4% while the pass percentage of girls was 78.4.

In 2017,23.54 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam including 1.79 lakh private examinees who had registered for the Inter exams. Out of this number, over 20.83 lakh students were declared pass. Girls performed better than boys with 11.82 lakh pass percentage, while the overall pass percentage was 88.80 per cent.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App