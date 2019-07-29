Muslim boy set on fire for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli: Another incident of coercion to chant Jai Shri Ram has surfaced in the country. This time, a 15-year-old is a victim. He was set on fire after he refused to chant the slogan. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. Earlier, several cases came to the fore in which people belonging to minorities were beaten to a pulp for refusing to chant the slogan.

Muslim boy set on fire for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli: The incidents of using force to chant Jai Shri Ram are drastically rising in the country with minorities being targetted and coerced. Several such cases came to fore over the past few weeks. The latest shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district where a 15-year-old Mulsim boy was set ablaze after he refused to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The boy, who is in critical condition, has received 60 per cent burn injuries. He has been admitted in Kashi’s Kabir Chaura hospital for the treatment. The incident happened when the teenager was walking on Dudhari bridge. He was allegedly grabbed by four people who tied his hands. After that one person according to the boy poured kerosene on him. He was subsequently set on fire. Police is investigating the case, reports said.

Last month, a madrasa teacher was allegedly beaten on a train in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district after he refused to chant Jai Shri Ram. On July 21, a similar incident surfaced in the same state when a person identified as Ismail Sheik was allegedly beaten up for refusing to chant the slogan.

Last month, Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob on the allegations of theft. The unruly mob forced Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. The video of the incident went viral on the social media in which he was tied to a pole.

