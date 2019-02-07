Under the 3rd annual Budget of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government allocated 247.60 crore for the maintenance and construction of Gaushalas in the rural areas and then another Rs. 200 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas, totalling well over Rs 400 crore. The Budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi-Adityanath government on Wednesday presented its 3rd and last Budget before the 2019 general election pegged at Rs Rs 4.79 lakh, 12 per cent higher than the previous year’s budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore. The Budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In his speech, Agarwal announced a slew of populist schemes, including the allocation of over Rs 400 crore for gaushalas.

Under the 3rd annual Budget, the Yogi government allocated 247.60 crore for the maintenance and construction of Gaushalas in the rural areas and then another Rs. 200 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas, totalling well over Rs 400 crore.

In the Budget, the government has also pushed for major investment in the state police, with Rs 204 crore for modernisation of the police force and Rs 700 crore for construction of 36 new police stations, expansion of Training capacity of Police and P.A.C. personnel and construction of barracks. Moreover, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the construction of 07 police lines in newly created districts of the state.

OTHER MAJOR KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Rs 800 crore has been allocated for Jewar airport, and Rs 200 crore for the airport in Ayodhya.

Rs 3,488 crore earmarked for implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Rs 6,240 crore set aside for the financial year 2019-20 under the Pradhanmantri Avas Yojna.

Rs 13,135 crore has been allocated for development of roads under PWD, Rs 2,100 crore for construction of bridges.

Rs 111 crore allocated for Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

Rs 1,298 crore allocated for Ayushman Bharat National Health Project Mission.

