The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved punitive action against Rajeev Yadav who allegedly violated norms prescribed for state government employees by making statements against the state government on social media.

Deputy general in the employment department of UP government, Yadav was suspended soon after he wrote against the state government prior to which a probe was already ordered against him.

He was suspended on grounds of alleged involvement in malicious activity against the UP government, though later he was reinstated as a regional employment officer.

Earlier, the matter was reported to the Uttar Pradesh Service Commission that refused to take punitive action against Yadav. The UP government approving punitive action against the officer said he violated norms prescribed for state government employees. The proposal was cleared on Tuesday in which the state cabinet underlined to take action against Yadav for denouncing the government.

A senior official said he was found guilty, prima facie for questioning the Centre as well as the state government on social media. He added that Yadav disregarded the UP Government Employees’ Conduct Rules under which the government employees are barred from making public condemnation of the government.

Following his suspension last year, Yadav denied having posted anything against the Aditynath government claiming he did not make any statements on social media. He said he was in Agra inspecting a job fair when he found out about charges against him and called it foul play.

